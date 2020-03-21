Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 906,235 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,488 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 1.61% of Great Western Bancorp worth $31,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 79,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWB. Raymond James began coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Henning acquired 2,000 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at $880,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GWB traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.40. 810,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,741. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $120.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

