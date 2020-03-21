Grid+ Hits Market Cap of $1.24 Million (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Grid+ token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, Grid+ has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Grid+ has a market cap of $1.24 million and $37.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.78 or 0.02674745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00194980 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00041064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy. The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io. The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86.

Grid+ Token Trading

Grid+ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

