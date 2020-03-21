GridCoin (GRC) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. During the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $774,801.38 and $388.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About GridCoin

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 430,240,000 coins and its circulating supply is 399,586,968 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, SouthXchange, Bittrex, Poloniex, C-CEX and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

