Grin Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Grin has a market cap of $17.88 million and $33.36 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00007796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, TradeOgre, BitForex and Bisq.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000667 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 37,103,640 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org.

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, KuCoin, BitForex, TradeOgre, LBank, Coinall and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

