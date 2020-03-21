Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Televisa SAB’s earnings. Grupo Televisa SAB reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Televisa SAB will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Grupo Televisa SAB.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Grupo Televisa SAB had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 1,184.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TV opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63. Grupo Televisa SAB has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

