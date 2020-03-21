Guider (GDR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $33.00

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Guider has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Guider token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Guider has a market capitalization of $2,788.27 and $33.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Guider alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00054450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000619 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.72 or 0.04319539 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00069933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038257 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016078 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011895 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

Guider is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.