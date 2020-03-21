GXChain Trading 20.4% Higher Over Last Week (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00005029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DragonEX, Bit-Z and Binance. GXChain has a total market cap of $20.02 million and $3.03 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00026463 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, DragonEX, BigONE, Huobi, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Binance and QBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

