Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

HABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Maxim Group cut Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim cut Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut Habit Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $10,726,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 641,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 93,187 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $6,223,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 1,118.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 375,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 344,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HABT opened at $13.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.02 million, a PE ratio of 87.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29. Habit Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

