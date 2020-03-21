Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock Position Decreased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 32,558 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.16% of Haemonetics worth $9,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Haemonetics news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $130,549.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $38,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,812 shares of company stock worth $180,824. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

HAE opened at $81.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $140.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.01.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

