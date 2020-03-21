Happycoin (HPC) Price Hits $0.0117 on Exchanges

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Happycoin has a total market capitalization of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Happycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. In the last week, Happycoin has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Happycoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.01153015 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00048157 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000118 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

Happycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org.

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Happycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Happycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.