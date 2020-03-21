Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 94.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,527 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 910.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.81. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

