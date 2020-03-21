Harmony Market Capitalization Tops $10.32 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $10.32 million and $10.69 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00053598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000618 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $276.11 or 0.04383642 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00069865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00038484 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015811 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011734 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003755 BTC.

About Harmony

ONE is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,596,807,869 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one.

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

