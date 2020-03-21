Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Position Decreased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 142,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 813,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,444,000 after buying an additional 589,631 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,962,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,969,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 214,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after buying an additional 14,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on HIG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.69.

In related news, Director Trevor Fetter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

