Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,465 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.17% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $36,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,387,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,306,053,000 after acquiring an additional 272,675 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,529,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,050,000 after acquiring an additional 286,199 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,497,000 after acquiring an additional 50,866 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,413,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,673,000 after acquiring an additional 275,720 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,962,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Trevor Fetter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,924.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HIG stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

