Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,715 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Hasbro worth $25,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAS stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Hasbro from to in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.82.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

