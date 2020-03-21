HashCoin (HSC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $153.00

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 40% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io. HashCoin has a market cap of $467,246.31 and approximately $153.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00053824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.40 or 0.04388679 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00070460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038503 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016005 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011881 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003791 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

