HashCoin (HSC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,073.00

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. One HashCoin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io. HashCoin has a total market cap of $525,513.96 and $2,073.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded up 41.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00053727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.35 or 0.04264872 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00070434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038196 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016732 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013162 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003844 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

