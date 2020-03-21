Hashgard (GARD) Trading Up 7% This Week

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $813,785.48 and approximately $246,294.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.93 or 0.02773234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00193668 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00040614 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,290,991,224 tokens. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

