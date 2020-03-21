HBZ coin (HBZ) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. One HBZ coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bitlish, Mercatox and Exmo. HBZ coin has a total market cap of $305,955.42 and approximately $19,052.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded 44% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HBZ coin

HBZ coin is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/#. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin.

According to CryptoCompare,

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Bitlish, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

