HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,017,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,433 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.59% of HCA Healthcare worth $298,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 381.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $78.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.09. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on HCA. Deutsche Bank began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.81.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,895 shares of company stock valued at $10,807,593 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

