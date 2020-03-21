HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,011 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of HCA Healthcare worth $33,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 381.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 21,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,089,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $775,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,895 shares of company stock valued at $10,807,593 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.81.

NYSE HCA opened at $78.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.34 and a 200 day moving average of $134.09.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.