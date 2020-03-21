Head to Head Analysis: EXCO Resources (OTCMKTS:XCOOQ) versus Brigham Minerals (OTCMKTS:MNRL)

EXCO Resources (OTCMKTS:XCOOQ) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EXCO Resources and Brigham Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EXCO Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Brigham Minerals 0 1 13 0 2.93

Brigham Minerals has a consensus price target of $23.23, indicating a potential upside of 184.34%. Given Brigham Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than EXCO Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.7% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of EXCO Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EXCO Resources and Brigham Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EXCO Resources $394.03 million 0.01 -$182.70 million N/A N/A Brigham Minerals $101.51 million 4.58 $21.64 million $0.57 14.33

Brigham Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EXCO Resources.

Profitability

This table compares EXCO Resources and Brigham Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EXCO Resources N/A N/A N/A Brigham Minerals N/A 10.10% 2.23%

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats EXCO Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

EXCO Resources Company Profile

EXCO Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of onshore oil and natural gas properties with a focus on shale resource plays in the United States. The company holds interests in approximately 96,600 net acres located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales of East Texas and North Louisiana; approximately 48,500 net acres located in the Eagle Ford shale of South Texas; and approximately 234,800 net acres of prospective area located in the Marcellus shale, as well as approximately 69,000 net acres of prospective area located in the Utica shale of the Appalachia region. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 660.6 billion cubic feet equivalent of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Dallas, Texas. On January 15, 2018, EXCO Resources, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 48,100 net mineral acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 3,355 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 3,064 oil wells and 291 natural gas wells. The company also had proved undeveloped reserves of 6,923 thousand barrels of oil; 30,062 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 3,220 million barrels of natural gas liquids for a total of 15,153 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Brigham Minerals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Austin, Texas.

