Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Getting Very Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Health Insurance Innovations earned a media sentiment score of -3.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIIQ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Health Insurance Innovations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

HIIQ stock traded down $2.60 on Friday, hitting $17.09. 841,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,440. Health Insurance Innovations has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $242.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.09. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 382,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $11,110,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 90,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,358.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

