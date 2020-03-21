HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. HealthStream also posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on HSTM. Raymond James initiated coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 78,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthStream stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 469,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,863. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. HealthStream has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $702.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.54.

HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

