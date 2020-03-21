Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0373

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $128.46 million and approximately $15.54 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.0373 or 0.00000599 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.02670528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00192969 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00040573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00054495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,444,004,334 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

