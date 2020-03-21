Helex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $56.00 (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Helex has a total market cap of $18,846.93 and $56.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Helex has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar. One Helex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00004267 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helex alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00053665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000610 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $274.76 or 0.04364233 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00070010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038175 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015704 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011693 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Helex Profile

Helex is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. The official website for Helex is helex.world. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Helex Token Trading

Helex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.