Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HLIO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $31.87 and a 12 month high of $53.60.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.60 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $960,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 27,545 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 13,941 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

