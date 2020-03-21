HelloGold Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, HelloGold has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $166,083.91 and $7.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HelloGold token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, HitBTC and COSS.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HelloGold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.97 or 0.02656853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00193432 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00040586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00036088 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HelloGold is www.hellogold.org.

HelloGold Token Trading

HelloGold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, HitBTC and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HelloGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HelloGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.