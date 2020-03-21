Hemp (OTCMKTS:HEMP) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.80

News coverage about Hemp (OTCMKTS:HEMP) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hemp earned a news impact score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Hemp’s analysis:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEMP opened at $0.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Hemp has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05.

Hemp Company Profile

Hemp Inc produces products made from industrial hemp. The company also offers products and services to the medical and recreational marijuana industries. It also develops and operates a website providing entertainment and news related to medical marijuana industry. The company was formerly known as Marijuana, Inc and changed its name to Hemp, Inc in June 2012.

