Hempco Food and Fiber (CVE:HEMP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Hempco Food and Fiber (CVE:HEMP) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hempco Food and Fiber earned a media sentiment score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Hempco Food and Fiber has a fifty-two week low of C$0.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 million and a P/E ratio of -5.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Get Hempco Food and Fiber alerts:

Hempco Food and Fiber Company Profile

Hempco Food and Fiber Inc manufactures and sells hemp food products for human and animal consumption in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico/Latin America, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers retail level hemp-based food products, including shelled hemp seed nuts, hemp protein powders, hemp seed oil, and hemp snack bar items, as well as hemp for pets under the PLANETHEMP brand.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Hempco Food and Fiber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempco Food and Fiber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.