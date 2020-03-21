HEROcoin Market Capitalization Tops $182,379.25 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a market cap of $182,379.25 and $2,106.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.53 or 0.02769558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00194494 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00040717 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,919,120 tokens. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

