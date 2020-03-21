HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $177,095.99 and approximately $2,124.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HEROcoin token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.67 or 0.02690221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00191217 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00040738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00036036 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,919,130 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

