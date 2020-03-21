HeroNode (HER) Market Capitalization Tops $39,559.56

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. One HeroNode token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LBank, Token Store and Bibox. Over the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. HeroNode has a total market capitalization of $39,559.56 and $415.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node.

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, LBank, Bibox, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

