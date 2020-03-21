HEX (HEX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.05 Million

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One HEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HEX has traded up 96% against the US dollar. HEX has a total market cap of $38.87 million and $3.05 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00036715 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00360982 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00001070 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016436 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002401 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00014280 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005025 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About HEX

HEX is a token. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 103,453,201,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,736,625,966 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

