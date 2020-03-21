HEX (HEX) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. HEX has a total market capitalization of $40.33 million and $2.47 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HEX has traded 88.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00036802 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00363468 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00001087 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015768 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002333 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00014027 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 104,727,636,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,227,061,343 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

