Hiveterminal Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $781.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $816,355.29 and $781.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.78 or 0.02674745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00194980 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00041064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token was first traded on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.