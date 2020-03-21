HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) Shares Sold by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC trimmed its position in HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,113 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned about 2.27% of HL Acquisition worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HL Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HL Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HL Acquisition by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 600,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HL Acquisition by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Get HL Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HCCH opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. HL Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About HL Acquisition

HL Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for HL Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HL Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.