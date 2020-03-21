Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock traded down $6.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.50. 6,800,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,623,741. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

