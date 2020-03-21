HOQU Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $174,625.58 and $9,158.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HOQU alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.72 or 0.02873874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00193895 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00040769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00036494 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, BitForex, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.