Horizen Price Reaches $5.71 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $49.58 million and $3.31 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $5.71 or 0.00092572 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00533548 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00124168 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002505 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002476 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000469 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,678,388 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Graviex, BiteBTC, COSS, Upbit and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

