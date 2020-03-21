Hourglass Capital LLC Has $14.02 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hourglass Capital LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.8% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 112,948 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,167,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Apple by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 100,161 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 167,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 39,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $229.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.54. The firm has a market cap of $1,003.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $345.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.34.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

