HTMLCOIN (HTML) Market Cap Hits $1.83 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and C-Patex. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $4,304.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.01153015 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00048157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00034916 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00174774 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008162 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00092180 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, HitBTC and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.