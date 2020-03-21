Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $887.99 Million

Brokerages expect Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) to announce sales of $887.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $862.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $913.00 million. Hub Group posted sales of $933.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $3.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $900.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

