Humaniq Achieves Market Cap of $569,117.16 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Humaniq has a total market cap of $569,117.16 and $48,144.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit, Bittrex and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.80 or 0.02838645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00193935 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00040712 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036356 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com.

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Hotbit, Upbit, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

