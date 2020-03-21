Humanscape (HUM) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.34 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges including CPDAX, DigiFinex and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. Humanscape has a market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $268,101.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,929,925 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, CPDAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

