Huobi Token (HT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $326.51 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for $3.36 or 0.00054862 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Huobi, Gate.io and LBank. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $760.27 million and $326.51 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000613 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $264.47 or 0.04318726 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00070206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00038090 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016289 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00012161 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,294,793 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, Huobi, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

