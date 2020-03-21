Huptex Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,392.00 (HTX)

Huptex (CURRENCY:HTX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Huptex token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huptex has a total market cap of $403.79 and $2,392.00 worth of Huptex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Huptex has traded down 77.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.02657778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00193932 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00040733 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036234 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Huptex

Huptex’s total supply is 99,008,465,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,458,404 tokens. The official website for Huptex is huptex.io.

Buying and Selling Huptex

Huptex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huptex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huptex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huptex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

