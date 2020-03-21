Hush Reaches Market Cap of $252,429.93 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. Hush has a market capitalization of $252,429.93 and $79.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Coinroom. Over the last week, Hush has traded up 22% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00533946 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00124679 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00091641 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002500 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002524 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,631,330 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.