Hyatt Hotels Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 6,154 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 931% compared to the average volume of 597 call options.

H has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $360,309.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $620,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $111,629.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $421,245.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.52. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.