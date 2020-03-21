Hydro Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and $457,288.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Mercatox, BitForex and DEx.top. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00054383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000611 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $270.26 or 0.04359374 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00069788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00038497 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016113 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011933 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

HYDRO is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Fatbtc, BitMart, Upbit, CoinEx, IDEX, BitForex, DEx.top, IDAX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.